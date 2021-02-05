February 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of February.

NAMES

Public and political figure Beibut MAMRAYEV was born in 1957 in Karaganda region. He is the graduate of the Karaganda State University. He actually started his professional career at the same university he graduated from, in 1999 becoming its professor. Throughout his career he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was a councilor at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia for several years. He also served as rector of several Kazakhstani universities, before joining the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament in 2016..

Writer, journalist, cultural scientist, and laureate of Daryn State Youth Prize Didar AMANTAI was born in 1969 in Karaganda region. He is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, the Theater and Film Institute, as well as attended journalism courses at Academia Istropolitana Nova in Bratislava, Slovakia. He worked for several Kazakhstani newspapers and TV channels. Since 2016, he has been heading RTRC «Kazakhstan-Semei» JSC.

State inspector of the State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Igor STEKSOV was born in 1979. He is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan State University and the Eurasian Academy. He was appointed to the recent post in January 2019.

Chairman of the Board of «National Company «Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation «Taraz» JSC Olzhas KARZHAUOV was born in 1985 in Dzhambyl region. He graduated from the Almaty Economic University and the Dulati Taraz State University. He took up the recent post in May 2020.

