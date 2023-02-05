February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 5.

EVENTS

1945 – The first Kazakh Conservatory opens doors in Almaty city.

2010 – The book ‘Legendary Batyr’ dedicated to the Soviet Hero, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, legendary military leader and writer Baurzhan Momyshuly is published in Moscow.

2010 – Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, inaugurates the Kazakh-Norwegian Employment Assistance Center SYSLAB in the city of Astana.

2014 – Three Embassies of Kazakhstan are unveiled in Addis Ababa, Mexico City, and Kuwait City to strengthen diplomatic relations.

2014 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik is ranked 89th in the FIDE rankings.

2014 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is entrusted to lead the United Nation Academic Impact in sustainable development.

2015 – The special issue of the daily economic newspaper Dünya about the achievements of Kazakhstan is released in Turkiye.

2017 – The office of the Turkish industrial zone Ostim is unveiled in the Ontustik industrial zone building in Shymkent city.

2020 – The first meeting of the Youth Council, the advisory and consultative body under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, takes places in the Kazakh capital.