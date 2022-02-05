Go to the main site
    February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 February 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 5.

    EVENTS

    1945 – The first Kazakh Conservatory opens in Almaty city.

    2010 – The book Legendary Batyr about the Soviet Hero, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, legendary military leader and writer Baurzhan Momyshuly is released in Moscow.

    2010 – Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, opens the Kazakh-Norwegian Employment Assistance Center SYSLAB in the city of Astana.

    2014 – Three Embassies of Kazakhstan are established in Addis Ababa, Mexico City, and Kuwait City to strengthen diplomatic relations.

    2014 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik climbs 89th place in the FIDE rankings. 2014 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is entrusted to lead the United Nation Academic Impact in sustainable development.

    2015 – The special issue of the daily economic newspaper Dünya about the achievements of Kazakhstan is published in Turkey.

    2017 – The office of the Turkish industrial zone Ostim is opened in the Ontustik industrial zone building in Shymkent city.

    2020 – The first meeting of the Youth Council – advisory and consultative body under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament – is held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

