Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 February 2022, 07:00
February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 5.

EVENTS

1945 – The first Kazakh Conservatory opens in Almaty city.

2010 – The book Legendary Batyr about the Soviet Hero, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, legendary military leader and writer Baurzhan Momyshuly is released in Moscow.

2010 – Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, opens the Kazakh-Norwegian Employment Assistance Center SYSLAB in the city of Astana.

2014 – Three Embassies of Kazakhstan are established in Addis Ababa, Mexico City, and Kuwait City to strengthen diplomatic relations.

2014 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik climbs 89th place in the FIDE rankings. 2014 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is entrusted to lead the United Nation Academic Impact in sustainable development.

2015 – The special issue of the daily economic newspaper Dünya about the achievements of Kazakhstan is published in Turkey.

2017 – The office of the Turkish industrial zone Ostim is opened in the Ontustik industrial zone building in Shymkent city.

2020 – The first meeting of the Youth Council – advisory and consultative body under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament – is held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup