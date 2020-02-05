February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 5.

EVENTS

1945 – The first Kazakh Conservatory is opened in Almaty.

2010 – Book «Legendary Hero» about Hero of the Soviet Union, People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, legendary commander and writer Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is published in Moscow.

2010 – Crown Prince of Norway Haakon Magnus opens the Kazakhstan-Norway SYSLAB Employment Center in the city of Astana. SYSLAB Company was established in Bergen in 1992.

2014 – Three embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan are established in Addis Ababa (Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia), Mexico (The United Mexican States) and in Al Kuwait (The State of Kuwait).

2014 - Kazakhstani chess player Zhanssaya Abdumalik climbs up to the 89th position in the Fédération Internationale des Échecs ranking. For the first time in her career, the Kazakh girl ranked among 100 best chess players of the world.

2014 - Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi is charged to lead global hub United Nations Academic Impact. The official decision was made by UN headquarter.

2015 – A special edition of Dünya newspaper devoted to the achievements of Kazakhstan was issued in Turkey. The edition included articles and information materials about the achievements of Kazakhstan, main provisions of the Presidential Address to the Nation and EXPO-2017 exhibition in Astana.

2016 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan presents a popular-science film «Under an Eternal Eye of the Sky» based on book by President Nursultan Nazarbayev «In Flow of History». The film is dedicated to the history of establishment of the Kazakh Khanate and consists of 10 episodes. Each episode is a kind of a separate film about the Great Silk Road, the reign of the khans Zhanibek and Kerey, the Mongol conquests and the geopolitical re-division of the world, the declaration of independence and the formation of the new capital, Astana, as well as the historical contribution of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the creation of new Kazakhstan.