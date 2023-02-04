February 4. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of February.

NAMES

(1909-1998) is a Kazakh poet and playwright,People’s Writer of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Kyzylorda city is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, literary courses at the Maxim Gorky Literature Institute.

His works were translated into the languages of the CIS and non-CIS nations. Tazhibayev also translated the works of Alexander Pushkin, Alexander Ostrovsky, Heinrich Heine, and others into Kazakh.

(1973) is the Chairman of the Republican Bar Council.

He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been appointed to this post in November 2021.

(1979) is the Rector of the Law Enforcement Academy at the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since 2021.

(1981) is the 1deputy Chief Military Procurator.

Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

Has been working since May 2021.

(1965) is the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the sociocultural development and science committee.

Born in Kyzylorda is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teachers’ Training Institute, Caspian Social University.

Has been appointed this January.