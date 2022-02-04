Go to the main site
    February 4. Today's Birthdays

    4 February 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of February.

    NAMES

    Abdilda Tazhibayev (1909-1998) – a Kazakh poet and playwright, PhD, prof, people’s writer of the Kazakh SSR.

    Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, completed literary courses at the Maxim Gorky Literature Institute. Many works penned by him were translated into the languages of the CIS nations and foreign countries. Tazhibayev also translated the works of Alexander Pushkin, Alexander Ostrovsky, Heinrich Heine, and others into the Kazakh language.

    Aidyn Bikebayev (1973) – Chairman of the Republican Board of Lawyers.

    He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, majoring in law, completed postgraduate studies at the same university.

    He was appointed to his current post in November 2021.

    Marat Seksembayev (1979) – Head of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Arkalyk city, Kostanay region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, majoring in law.

    He took up his recent post in 2021.

    Maksat Kaziyev (1981) – First Deputy Prosecutor of Kyzylorda region.

    Born in Karaganda region, he graduated form the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

    He was appointed to his current post in May 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Related news
