February 4. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 February 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of February.

photo

Abdilda Tazhibayev (1909-1998) – a Kazakh poet and playwright, PhD, prof, people’s writer of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, completed literary courses at the Maxim Gorky Literature Institute. Many works penned by him were translated into the languages of the CIS nations and foreign countries. He also translated the works of Alexander Pushkin, Alexander Ostrovsky, Heinrich Heine, and others into the Kazakh language.

photo


Adylkhan Nusupov (1966) – Director-General of republican newspaper Express-K.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Ryskulov Kazakh State Economic University.

Throughout his career, he worked for Leninskaya smena, Delovaya nedelya, and in different positions at Express K newspaper.

He took up his current post in July of 2015.

photo


Aidyn Bikebayev (1973) – Chairman of the Qualification Commission under the High Judicial Court of Kazakhstan. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, majoring in law, completed postgraduate studies at the same university.

He was appointed to the current post in September of 2019.

photo


Alikhan Kraubayev (1975) – the First Deputy Governor of Mangistau region.

Born in Dashoguz, Turkmenistan, he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management in 1997, completed postgraduate studies at the Kazakh Research Institute of Agricultural Economics and Rural Development.

He has been holding his current position since November 2018.

photo


Marat Seksembayev (1979) – Karaganda region attorney. Born in Arkalyk city, Kostanay region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, majoring in law.

He took up his post in August of 2017.


