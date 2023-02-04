Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

4 February 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 4.

1854- The military stronghold Zailiiskoye, later Almaty, is established by the Malaya Almatinka River nearby the ruins of Almaty settlement. In 1867 Vernoye was renamed into Verny city, later in 1921 into Alma-Ata. The city was renamed into Almaty in 1993

1992- Kazakh film Mest (Revenge) by Yermek Shynarbayev receives the top award at the international film festival in Tours, France. Sergey Azimov's «The Chronicles of the Dead Sea was the runner-up.

1992 -Kazakhstan and Bangladesh establish diplomatic relations.

1993- Kazakhstan and Malta establish diplomatic relations.

1993 -The first Kazakh-Turkish oil and gas enterprise Kazakhturkmunay is set up.

2011- Kazakhstan joins the Charter against cancer in Paris.

2016- Astana plays host to an official ceremony of awarding KazTransGas Aimak the EFQM certificate.

2018- Kazakhstani athletes take first place at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Iran, with total 12 medals, including seven gold, four silver, and one bronze ones.

2019 - The Kazakhstani Institute for Starategic Studies under the Kazakh President is listed among top think tanks. The list was compiled under the supervision of professor James McGann.

2020 - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone book is officially translated into the Kazakh language by Dinara Mazen, Sayat Mukhamediyar, and Narkez Berikkazy. The project's managing editor is Nazgul Kozhabek.

2021- The collection of Abai's works in six UN offical languages is handed over to Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.


Теги:
