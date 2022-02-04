February 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 4.

EVENTS

1854 – The Zailiiskoye military fortification is founded on the Malaya Almatinka River. In 1867 it is renamed into the town of Verny. In 1993, it becomes Almaty city.

1992 – ‘Mest’ (Revenge) drama by Kazakhstani director Yermek Shynarbayev wins top honors at the International Film Festival in France. Serik Azimov’s ‘The Dead Sea Chronicles’ wins the second prize.

1992 – The Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Bangladesh is adopted.

1993 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Malta establish diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Turkey set up the first-ever oil and gas joint venture called Kazakhturkmunai.

2010 – The Al Farabi Kazakh National University becomes the first university in the country to pass the national accreditation by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2011 –The commemorative coin of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan is named ‘The Coin of the Year’ at the World Money Fair in Berlin in the category of the Most Historically Significant Coin.

2011 – The Republic of Kazakhstan joins the Charter of Paris Against Cancer.

2018 – Kazakhstani track-and-field athletes win the team event at the Indoor Asia Championships in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Kazakhstan hauls 12 medals at the championships (7 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze).

2019 – The Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS) joins the world’s top think tanks. It becomes the only think tank in Kazakhstan to be ranked in the Global Go To Think Tank Index Report.

2020 – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone written by J.K. Rowling is translated into Kazakh by Dinara Mazen, Sayat Mukhamediyar, and Narkez Berikkazy. The editor of the project is Nazgul Kozhabek.

2021 – Collection of Abai’s works translated into six official languages of the UN are handed over to the UNESCO headquarters.