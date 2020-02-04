February 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 4.

EVENTS

1992 – Revenge feature film by Kazakhstan’s Yermek Shynarbayev wins top honors at the International Film Festival in France. Serik Azimov’s The Dead Sea Chronicles wins the second prize.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Bangladesh adopt the Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Malta establish diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Turkey set up a joint venture, Kazakhturkmunai.

2009 – The Interstate Council of the Eurasian Economic Community decides to create the EurAsEC high technology centre.

2010 – The Al Farabi Kazakh National University is the first country’s university to pass the national accreditation.

2011 –The commemorative coin of the Kazakh National Bank is awarded The Coin of the Year at World Money Fair in Berlin as the Most Historically Significant Coin.

2011 – Kazakhstan joins the Charter of Paris Against Cancer.

2019 – Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President joins world’s top think tanks.