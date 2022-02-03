February 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of February.

NAMES

Singer, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, and People’s Artist of Kazakhstanwas born in 1954 in Almaty region. She graduated from the national studio of variety and circus arts and the Alma-Ata music college. Yeskaliyeva rose to stardom after her unforgettable performance at the All-Soviet National Competition «S pesnei po hizni» back in 1979. In 1996, Nagima Yeskaliyeva organized a music studio for gifted children of Kazakhstan.

Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat ORAZAYEV was born in 1967 in Semipalatinsk region. He graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2021, he served as the executive secretary of the Agriculture Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Director of the Republican State Enterprise «Center of Analysis and Monitoring» Mikhail KOMISSAROV was born in 1977. He is a graduate of the Academy of the National Security Committee and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Prior to taking up his recent post in 2020, he was the deputy chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.