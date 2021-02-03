February 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of February.

NAMES

Singer, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Nagima YESKALIYEVA was born in Almaty region in 1954. She is the graduate of the national studio of variety and circus arts and the Alma-Ata music college. Yeskaliyeva rose to stardom after her unforgettable performance at the All-Soviet National Competition «S pesnei po hizni» back in 1979. In 1996, Nagima Yeskaliyeva organized a music studio for gifted children of Kazakhstan.

Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat ORAZAYEV was born in 1967 in Semipalatinsk region. He is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2021, he was the executive secretary of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

Director of the Republican State Enterprise «Center of Analysis and Monitoring» Mikhail KOMISSAROV was born in 1977. He graduated from the Academy of the National Security Committee and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Before he was appointed to his recent post in 2020, he served as the deputy chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chairperson of the presidium of the Association of Ecological Organizations of Kazakhstan Aliya NAZARBAYEVA was born in 1980 in Almaty city. She is the graduate of the Baisseitova Republican Music School, the Richmond University in the UK, the George Washington University in the U.S., and the Kazakh State Law Academy. She was appointed to the post in November 2017.









