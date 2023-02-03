Go to the main site
    February 3. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

    3 February 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 3.

    EVENTS

    1925 – The first issue of Zhas kairat newspaper is issued. The newspaper was published in Orenburg, later in Kyzylorda.

    1990 – The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan is established. In March 1992 it was recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

    2006 – The first map of the Semipalatinsk test site containing administrative boarders, settlements, rivers, and roads as well as contaminated radioactive sites dangerous for usage is issued.

    2007 – In Kyiv, the solemn ceremony of opening of the Year of Kazakhstan in Ukraine takes place at the Shevchenko National Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

    2010 – The Kazakh Embassy in Germany hands over 65 books in German to the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.

    2019 – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina wins the title at the W60 Launceston Tournament 2019 in Australia.

