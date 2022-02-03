February 3. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 3.

EVENTS

1925 – The first issue of Zhas kairat newspaper is published. The newspaper was published in Orenburg, later in Kyzylorda.

1990 – The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan is set up. In March 1992 it was recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

2006 – The first map of the Semipalatinsk test site containing administrative boarders, settlements, rivers, and roads as well as contaminated radioactive sites dangerous for usage is issued.

2007 – In Kyiv, the solemn ceremony of opening of the Year of Kazakhstan in Ukraine takes place at the Shevchenko National Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

2010 – The Kazakh Embassy in Germany hands over 65 books in German to the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.

2018 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is given the Nation’s Favorite prize in the nomination «For contribution to the promotion of the idea of peace and cooperation in the Eurasian continent».

2019 – Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina wins the title at the W60 Launceston Tournament 2019 in Australia.



