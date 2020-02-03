Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 February 2020, 07:00
February 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 3.

1925 – The first edition of Zhas Kairat weekly newspaper comes out in 1925.

1990 – The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan is founded.

2006 – The first map of Semipalatinsk testing range is published.

2007 – The Year of Kazakhstan in Ukraine opens officially.

2010 – Kazakh Embassy to Germany donated 65 books published in German language to the National Academic Library.

2014 – The Kazakhs. History and Culture unique book is published in Kazakh, Russian and English.

2019 – Kazakhstani tennis player Yelena Rybakina wins Launceston ITF 2019 (Australia) title.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev