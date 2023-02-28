February 28. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of February.

NAMES

Kazakh people’s poet and akyn, laureate of the Stalin Prize of the 2nd degree Zhambyl ZHABAYEV was born 177 years ago (1846-1945). Zhambyl learnt how to play dombra when he was a little boy. At the age of 14 he left his home to become an akyn. He won numerous aitys (competitions) for akyns organized at the turn of the 20th century. During the years of the World War II he supported the soldiers by composing patriotic songs. His most renowned poem is titled ‘Leningradtsy, deti moi!’ dedicated to the protectors of Leningrad during the Siege of Leningrad. Zhambyl Zhabayev died on June 22, 1945 and was laid to rest in Almaty in his own garden.

Head of the Legislation, Defense and Order of the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Oleg FYODOROV was born in 1963 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Internal Affairs Ministry. He was appointed to his post in February 2023.

Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik ASSYLOV was born in 1964 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1991. Prior to taking up his recent post in March 2022, he served as the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan for three years.

Chief Transport Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur SULEIMENOV was born in 1975 in Novosibirsk, Russia. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2022 he was the head of the law-enforcement bodies academy under the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan KAZANBAYEV was born in 1983 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Almaty Technological University and the University of Aberdeen. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2022. Prior to that he used to be the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

