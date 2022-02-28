February 28. Today's Birthdays

NAMES

Kazakh people’s poet and akyn, laureate of the Stalin Prize of the 2nd degree Zhambyl ZHABAYEV was born 175 years ago (1846-1945). When he was a little boy, Zhambyl learnt how to play dombra. At the age of 14 he left his home and became an akyn. He won numerous aitys (competitions) for akyns organized between the end of 19th and the beginning of 20th centuries. During the years of the World War II he supported the soldiers by composing patriotic songs. His most renowned poem is titled ‘Leningradtsy, deti moi!’ dedicated to the protectors of the besieged Leningrad during the WWII. Zhambyl Zhabayev died on June 22, 1945 and was laid to rest in Almaty in his own garden.

First Deputy of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik ASSYLOV was born in 1964 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1991. Prior to taking up his recent post in March 2019, he served as the Prosecutor of North Kazakhstan region.

Head of the law-enforcement bodies academy under the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur SULEIMENOV was born in 1975 in Novosibirsk, Russia. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2021 he was the Prosecutor of Kostanay region.

Deputy of Majilis of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for Finance and Budget Aibek PAYAYEV was born in 1980 in Uzbekistan. He is a graduate the Kazakh State Law University and the Kainar University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan KAZANBAYEV was born in 1983 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Almaty Technological University and the University of Aberdeen. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2022. Prior to that he served as the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



