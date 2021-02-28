February 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of February.

NAMES





Kazakh people’s poet and akyn, laureate of the Stalin Prizeof the2nd degree Zhambyl ZHABAYEV was born 175 years ago (1846-1945). When he was a little boy, Zhambyl learnt how to play dombra. At the age of 14 he decided to leave his home and become an akyn. He won numerous aitys (competitions) for akyms organized between the end of 19th and the beginning of 20th centuries. During the years of the World War II he supported the soldiers by penning the patriotic songs. His most renowned poem is titled ‘Leningradtsy, deti moi!’ dedicated to the protectors of the besieged Leningrad during the WWII. Zhambyl died on June 22, 1945 and was laid to rest in Almaty in his own garden.

Kazakhstan will mark Zhambyl’s 175th anniversary in 2021. He was called the Homer of the Kazakh steppe. Over 500 events are expected to be organization and held across Kazakhstan to mark this milestone.

First Deputy of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik ASSYLOV was born in 1964 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in March 2019, he was the Prosecutor of North Kazakhstan region.

Prosecutor of Kostanay region Timur SULEIMENOV was born in 1975 in Novosibirsk, Russia. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University in 1997. He was appointed to his recent post in August 2017.





Deputy of Majilis of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for Finance and Budget Aibek PAYAYEV was born in 1980 in Uzbekistan. He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University in 2002 and the Kainar University in 2004. He was designated to the post in January 2021.

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan KAZANBAYEV was born in 1983 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Almaty Technological University and the University of Aberdeen. He took up his recent post in December 2020.



