    February 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 February 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 28.

    EVENTS

    1992 - The Kazakh Communication Ministry, Kazakhtelecom, and Australia's OTC company conclude an agreement to build an international Intersat telephone satellite station in Alma-Ata.

    2002- The Treaty establishing the Central Asian Cooperation Organization is signed in Almaty city. The signatories to the Treaty were Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

    2007- The Bilateral Protocol on Kazakhstan WTO accession is signed in Jerusalem.

    2011- Then Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Audronius Ažubalis officially opens the Lithuanian Embassy in Astana, which was later moved to Almaty.

    2012- A presentation of a multifunctional hall 'Kazakhstan' takes place at the UN Palace of Nations.

    2013- The Kazakh President signs the decree to open a Kazakh General Consulate in Kishinev, Moldova.

    2017- Kazakhstani Zakhar Builov and Akzhol Zharylgapov win gold, and Kabira Askarova claims silver at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai, UAE.

    2020- A photo of world-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen appears in the Gallery of Stars at Barclays Arena in New York. The galley also included photos of Beyonce, Elton John, and Justin Timberlake.

    2022- Zangar Nurlanuly triumphs in the U14 Tennis Europe tournament in France.

    2022- Kazakhstan joins the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

    2022- Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina reaches her personal best by entering the top 20 of the WTA Ranking.

