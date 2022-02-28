February 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 28.

EVENTS

1992 – The Ministry of Communications of Kazakhstan and Kazakhtelecom ink an agreement with Australian company OTC to build an international satellite station ‘Intelsat’ in Alma-Ata (present-day Almaty).

2002 - The Treaty on establishment of the Organization of Central Asian Cooperation is signed in Almaty. It unites Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

2006 – A DVD collection of Central Asian films is released comprising the best films representing the Soviet period up until the epoch of independence made in five countries of the region.

2007 - The bilateral protocol on Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) is signed in Jerusalem, Israel.

2011 - The Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania moves from Almaty to Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan). The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Lithuania establish diplomatic relations on 15 June 1992.

2012 – Geneva welcomes a presentation of a multifunctional hall ‘Kazakhstan’ at the UN Palace of Nations. The hall is modernly equipped for simultaneous translation, screening of films and holding of concerts.

2013 – Then-President of Kazakhstan signs the decree on the opening of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Chisinau. The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Moldova establish diplomatic relations on 16 September 1992.

2017 - Kazakhstani paralympic power lifters clinch two gold and one silver medals at the World Cup in Dubai. The event brings together 190 parathletes from 33 states of the world.

2019 – Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan) becomes the first city in Kazakhstan to conclude an investment agreement on the implementation of an investment project in education. Astana inks the contract on the construction of an international school SABIS and a 250-seat kindergarten.

2020 – Dimash Kudaibergen’s photo appears in the stars gallery of the Barclays Center in New York along with the photos of Beyonce, Elton John, Rihanna, and other celebrities.



