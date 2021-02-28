February 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 28.

DATES

On the 28th of February Kazakhstan marks the day of establishing of the International Anti-Nuclear Movement Nevada-Semipalatinsk. It was instituted back in 1989.

EVENTS

1992 – The Ministry of Communications of Kazakhstan and Kazakhtelecom sign an agreement with Australian company OTC to build an international satellite station ‘Intelsat’ in Alma-Ata (now – Almaty).

2002 - The Treaty on the establishment of the Organization of Central Asian Cooperation is signed in Almaty.

2006 – A DVD collection of Central Asian films is released. It is comprised of the best films stating from the Soviet period up until the epoch of independence

2007 - The bilateral protocol on Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) is signed in Jerusalem.

2011 - The Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania moves from Almaty to Astana (now – Nur-Sultan) and officially opens doors. The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Lithuania establish the diplomatic relations on June 15, 1992.

2012 – Geneva hosts a presentation of a multifunctional hall ‘Kazakhstan’ at the UN Palace of Nations. The hall is modernly equipped for simultaneous translation, screening of films and holding of conerts.

2013 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree on the opening of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Chisinau. The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Moldova establish the diplomatic relations on September 16, 1992.

2017 - Kazakhstani paralympic power lifters win two gold and a silver medal at the World Cup in Dubai. 190 parathletes from 33 states of the world participate in the event..

2019 – Astana (now – Nur-Sultan) becomes the first city in Kazakhstan to conclude an investment agreement on the implementation of a project in education. Astana inks the contract on the construction of an international school SABIS and a 250-seat kindergarten.

2020 – Dimash Kudaibergen’s photograph appears in the stars gallery of the Barclays Center in NYC along with the photographs of Beyonce, Elton John, Rihanna, and more.



