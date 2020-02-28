February 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 28.

DATE

On the 28th of February Kazakhstan celebrates the day of establishing of the International Anti-Nuclear Movement Nevada-Semipalatinsk. It that was formed back in 1989.

EVENTS

1992 - Kazakh Communications Ministry, Kazakhtelecom signed a treaty with Australian OTC company to build an international satellite station Intelsat in Alma-ata.

2002 - The Treaty on establishment of the Organization of Central Asian Cooperation was signed in Almaty.

2007 - The bilateral protocol on Kazakhstan's WTO accession signed in Jerusalem.

2011 - The Lithuanian embassy, moved from Almaty, was officially opened in Astana.

2012 – Geneva hosts presentation of a multifunctional hall «Kazakhstan» at the UN Palace of Nations.

2013 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree on opening the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Chisinau.

2017 - Kazakh Paralympic power lifters win two gold and a silver medal at the World Cup in in Dubai. The event involved 190 physically disabled athletes from 33 states of the world.

2019 – Astana becomes first Kazakhstani city which concluded an investment agreement on the implementation of a project in education. Astana signed contract on the construction of an international school SABIS and a kindergarten.