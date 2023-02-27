February 27. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of February.

NAMES

(1947) is chairman of the Board of JSC National Scientific Medical Research Center, President of the Association of Pulmonologists of Central Asia, Executive Director of the Euro-Asia Respiratory Society, full member of the Eurasian Academy of Natural Sciences, and member of the Presidium of the World Health Organization’s Committee.

Born in North Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute.

He has been serving since August 2010.

Elena Bakhmutova (1962) is the chairperson of the Board of the Financiers’ Association of Kazakhstan. Born in Rostov Oblast, Russia is a graduate of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

Has been appointed to the post in August 2018.

Kanat Mussin (1966) is the judge of the Kazakh Constitutional Court.

Born in Tselinograd (today’s Astana) is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since this January.

Denis Shipp (1968) is the Chairman of the Supreme Court Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Petropavlovsk is a graduate of the Omsk State University and the Academician Korolev Samara State Aerospace University.

Has been working since June 2021.

Zhandos Burkitbayev (1972) is the Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Asfendiyarov Almaty State Medical University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the South Kazakhstan Medical Academy, and the Turan Astana University. Has been serving since January 2021.

Kamalzhan Nadyrov (1983) is the chairman of the board - rector of the Astana Medical University.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Asfendiyarov Almaty State Medical University, the Turan University, Nazarbayev University Business School.

Has been appointed to the post in November 2021.