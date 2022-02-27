February 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of February.

NAMES

Chairman of the Board of JSC National Scientific Medical Research Center, President of the Association of Pulmonologists of Central Asia, Executive Director of the Euro-Asia Respiratory Society, full member of the Eurasian Academy of Natural Sciences, and member of the Presidium of the World Health Organization’s Committee Abai BAIGENZHIN was born in 1947 in North Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute. He began his medical career in 1970 and worked for many medical institutions in Kazakhstan. Between 2000 and 2010, he served as Director-General of JSC National Scientific Medical Research Center. Since 2012 Baigenzhin has been a founder and a president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War Office in Kazakhstan. He has been the Honored Consul of Lithuania in Astana city (present-day Nur-Sultan) since 2013. He was appointed to his post in August 2010.

Chairperson of the Board of the Financiers’ Association of Kazakhstan Elena BAKHMUTOVA was born in 1962 in the Rostov Oblast, Russia. She graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute. As part of her career she was the Deputy Chairwoman of the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna and its Managing Finance and Operations Director at the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna. Between 2016 and 2018, she was the Chairperson of the Board of the Social Health Insurance Fund. She was designated to her recent post in August 2018.





Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat MUSSIN was born in 1966 in Tselinograd (present-day Nur-Sultan). He graduated from the Karaganda State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2022 he was the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and the Chairman of the Committee on Legislation, Legal and Judicial Reform.





Chairman of the Supreme Court Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Denis SHIPP was born in 1968 in Petropavlovsk. He graduated from the Omsk State University and the Korolev Samara State Aerospace University. Throughout his career he served as a judge of the Petropavlovsk city court and chaired the Specialized Financial Court of Almaty city. Between 2015 and 2021 and prior to taking up his recent post he was a judge of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhandos BURKITBAYEV was born in 1972 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Asfendiyarov Almaty State Medical University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the South Kazakhstan Medical Academy, the Kazakh Medical University «Higher Public Health School», and the Turan Astana University. He started his medical career in 1996. He has been serving as Vice Minister of Healthcare since January 2021.



