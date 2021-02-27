February 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of February.

– the Chairman of the Board of JSC National Scientific Medical Research Center, President of the Association of Pulmonologists of Central Asia, Executive Director of the Euro-Asia Respiratory Society, full member of the Eurasian Academy of Natural Sciences, member of the Presidium of the World Health Organization’s Committee.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute.

Between 2000 and 2010, he worked as Director-General of JSC National Scientific Medical Research Center. Baigenzhin is a founder and has been the President of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War Office in Kazakhstan since 2012. He has been the Honored Consul of Lithuania in Astana city since 2013.

He took up his current post in August 2010.

– the Chairwoman of the Board of the Financiers’ Association of Kazakhstan.

Born in Rostov oblast, Russia, she graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute in 1983.

Between 2012 and 2016, she acted as the Deputy Chairwoman of the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna. Later, she was a Managing Finance and Operations Director at the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna. From 2016 to 2018, she was the Chairwoman of the Board of the Social Health Insurance Fund.

She was appointed to her recent post in August 2018.

– the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, Chairman of the Committee on Legislation, Legal and Judicial Reform.

Born in the city of Tselinograd now Nur-Sultan, he graduated from the Karaganda State University.

He has been serving in the recent post since January 2021.

– a judge of the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Petropavlovsk city, he graduated from the Law Faculty of the Omsk State University, Korolev Samara State Aerospace University,

Between 2006 and 2011, he served as a judge of the Petropavlovsk city court. From 2011 to 2015, he chaired the Specialized Financial Court of Almaty city.

He was appointed to the recent post in December 2015.

– the Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Asfendiyarov Almaty State Medical University in 1996, Gumilyev Eurasian National University, majoring in Public Administration and Local Self-Government in 2003, South Kazakhstan Medical Academy in 2007, earned a master’s degree from the Kazakh Medical University «Higher Public Health School», and a bachelor’s degree in law from Turan Astana University in 2020. He is a PhD candidate at the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center of the Ministry of Health of Russia.

He has been serving as Vice Minister of Health since January 2021.