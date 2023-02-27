Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

27 February 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 27.

EVENTS

2001 – The West Kazakhstan National Instrumental Orchestra named after Dauletkerey is founded under the West Kazakhstan Regional Philharmonic Hall in Uralsk.

2004 – Kazakhstan establishes the State Social Insurance Fund JSC.

2007 – The Honorary Consulate of Lithuania officially opens in Almaty city.

2012 – American artist Eve Sussman makes a film about Kazakhstan. It contains 3,000 video clips, 80 audio recordings and 150 music pieces. ‘Whiteonwhite: algorithmicnoir’ can be regarded as the most unusual film about Kazakhstan.

2013 – For the first time ever in history of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Kazakhstan and the EU cochair the Central Asia Initiative of the Eurasian Competitiveness Program.

2013 – A limited edition of Abai book is published.

2014 – Kazakhstani scientists gain access to the Elsevier, the largest database of discoveries and innovations.

2018 – The 1st festival of students’ films Ushkyn concludes in Astana. Samal by Kazakhstani director Serzhan Shugyly wins top honors in the Best Short Film category.

2019 – The film about sightseeing attractions of Taraz city, Kazakhstan, directed by founder of FNL Network Rocco Leo Gaglioti pockets the American Testing Award.

2021 – The project of student from Petropavlovsk Togzhan Akhmetova wins gold at the Buca-IMSEF contest in Turkey. It brought together over 300 projects from 24 nations.


