February 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 February 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 27.

EVENTS

2001 – The West Kazakhstan National Instrumental Orchestra named after Dauletkerey is established under the West Kazakhstan Regional Philharmonic Hall in Uralsk.

2004 – «State Social Insurance Fund» JSC is founded.

2007 – The Honorary Consulate of Lithuania officially opens doors in Almaty city.

2012 – American artist Eve Sussman who invented a new film-making genre makes a film about Kazakhstan. It is made with footage shot in Kazakhstan and includes 3,000 video clips, 80 audio recordings and 150 music snippets. ‘Whiteonwhite: algorithmicnoir’ can be regarded as the most unusual film about Kazakhstan.

2013 – For the first time in history of Kazakhstan and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) relations, our country jointly with the EU chairs the Central Asia Initiative of the Eurasian Competitiveness Program.

2013 – A limited edition of the book ‘Abai’ is published.

2014 – Kazakhstani scientists gain access to the Elsevier, the largest database of discoveries and innovations. The agreement between Elsevier company and Kazakhstan’s National Center of Scientific and Technical Information is signed in Almaty city.

2018 – The first festival of students’ film Ushkyn wraps up in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan). 50 short films of the students of the Kazakh National Arts University are featured into the main program. 20 short films by students from Azerbaijan, the UK, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, the U.S., the Czech Republic, and Kazakhstan are screened at the event. ‘Samal’ by Kazakhstani director Serzhan Shugyly wins in the Best Short Film category.

2019 – Founder of FNL Network Rocco Leo Gaglioti’s film about sightseeing attractions of Taraz wins the American Testing Award.

2021 – Student from Petropavlovsk Togzhan Akhmetova wins gold at the Buca-IMSEF contest in Turkey for her project.


