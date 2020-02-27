February 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 27.

2007 – An honorary consulate of Lithuania opens in Almaty.

2012 – Eve Sussman, an American artist who invented a new film-making genre, makes a film about Kazakhstan. It shows clips from her new video project, made with footage shot in Kazakhstan. Whiteonwhite: algorithmicnoir may be called as the most unusual film about Kazakhstan.

2013 – Kazakhstan and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development jointly with the EU heads the Central Asia Initiative of the Eurasian Competitiveness Program.

2014 – Scientists of Kazakhstan gain access to the Elsevier, the largest database of discoveries and innovations.

2018 – The first festival of students’ film Ushkyn comes to an end in Astana.