Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 26. Today's Birthdays

26 February 2023, 08:00
February 26. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of February.

NAMES

photo

Byrganym Aitimova (1953) is the political figure, deputy chairman of the Council of Senators at the Kazakh Senate.

Born in West Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Pushkin Ural Pedagogic Institute and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

photo


Abai Rakhmetulin (1965) is the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Omsk Region (Russia) is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He has held his recent appointment since July 2019.


Related news
March 9. Today's Birthdays
March 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Birthdays  
Read also
March 13. Today's Birthdays
March 12. Today's Birthdays
March 11. Today's Birthdays
March 10. Today's Birthdays
March 9. Today's Birthdays
March 8. Today's Birthdays
March 7. Today's Birthdays
March 6. Today's Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Rybakina eases into next round at 2023 Indian Wells Masters
2 Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Mar 12
3 5.1-magnitude earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty
4 NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth
5 Kazakhstan's Ariana Gogulina wins ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour singles and doubles titles

News