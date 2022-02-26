February 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of February.

NAMES

Deputy Chairperson of the Senators' Council under the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Byrganym AITIMOVA was born in 1953 in West Kazakhstan region. She graduated from the Pushkin Ural Pedagogic Institute and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout her career she was the Minister for Youth, Tourism and Sport Affairs, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Israel, Italy, and Cuba, the Minister of Education and Science, as well as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN. Prior to taking up her recent post in September 2019, she served as the deputy of the Senate and the Chair of the Committee for sociocultural development and science.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abai RAKHMETULIN was born in 1965 in the Omsk Region (Russia). Abai Rakhmetulin is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (1990). He served as the Chairman of the judicial chamber on criminal cases of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2016 and 2019. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2019.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Karaganda city Nurlan BIKENOV was born in 1973 in Karaganda region, He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Economic University. Through his professional career he held many posts at the regional administration of Karaganda region. He took up his recent post in January 2020.

Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nataliya PAN was born in 1979 in Karaganda region. She graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University and Columbia University. Throughout her professional career, Nataliya Pan worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice. She was appointed to her recent post in December 2017.

