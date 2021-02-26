February 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of February.

NAMES

Deputy Chairperson of the Sentors' Council under the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Byrganym AITIMOVA was born in 1953 in West Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the Pushkin Ural Pedagogic Institute and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout her career she served as the Minister for Youth, Tourism and Sport Affairs, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Israel, Italy, and Cuba, the Minister of Education and Science, as well as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN. Prior to taking up her recent post in September 2019, she was the deputy of the Senate and the Chairperson of the Committee for sociocultural development and science.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abai RAKHMETULIN was born in 1965 in the Omsk Region (Russia). Mr. Rakhmetulin graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1990. He was the Chairman of the judicial chamber on criminal cases of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan from 2016 till 2019. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2019.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Karaganda city Nurlan BIKENOV was born in 1973 in Karaganda region, He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Economic University. Through his professional career he held many posts at the regional administration of Karaganda region. He was designated to the recent post in January 2020.

Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nataliya PAN was born in 1979 in Karaganda region. She is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and Columbia University. Throughout her professional career, Ms Pan worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice. She took up her recent post in December 2017.

