    February 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 February 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 26.

    EVENTS

    1926 – The 1st All-Union Congress of Turkologists opens in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    1999 – Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan sign the Treaty on the Customs Union and the Common Economic Space.

    2005 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the bas-relief sculpture to Shoqan Ualikhanov and Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

    2011 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation Tomiris and Karakal silver coins.

    2014 – Kazakhstan’s and Kiribati’s Permanent Representatives to the UN Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Makurita Baaro sign the Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between the countries.

    2014 – The Gumilyev Eurasian National University enters the list the world's top 50 universities under 50.

    2015 – The jubilee medal commemorating 20 years of Kazakhstan’s Constitution is established.

    2019 – Kazakhstan initiates the 1st meeting of the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC).

    2021 – An official ceremony of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev takes place in Astana.

