February 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 26.

EVENTS

1926 – The 1st World Turcologists' Congress takes place in Baku in 1926.

1993 – The Law «On state border of Kazakhstan» comes into force.

1999 – The Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan sign a Treaty on the Customs Union and Single Economic Space.

2005 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the bas-relief to Shokan Valikhanov and Fyodor Dostoevsky in Petropavlovsk.

2011 – The Kazakh National Bank releases the Tomiris commemorative silver coins, Grand Generals series, with a nominal of 100 tenge.

2014 – The Gumilyov Eurasian National University ranks among the top 50 best universities of the world, QS Top 50 under 50 ranking.

2015 – The 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Constitution commemorative medal is established in Kazakhstan.

2017 – The closing ceremony of the VIII Winter Asian Games takes place in Sapporo, Japan. Kazakhstan's team took the fourth place in the medal tally picking 9 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.

2021 – An official opening ceremony of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of great kazakh akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev takes place in Nur-Sultan.