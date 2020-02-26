February 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 26.

1999 - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan signed the Treaty on the Customs Union and Single Economic Space. The document defined the following stages of the Eurasian integration: the full-scale implementation of the free trade regime, the creation of the Customs Union, and the formation of the Single Economic Space.

2005 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opens memorable bas-relief to Shokan Valikhanov and Fyodor Dostoyevsky in Petropavlovsk.

2011 - The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues a memorable silver Tomiris from the Great military leaders series and Karakal coins with diamond inserts from the Endangered Animal Species.

2014 – In New York, the Permanent Representatives of Kazakhstan and Kiribati to the UN, Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Makurita Baarro sign a Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the countries.

2014 - The Gumilyov Eurasian National University enters the QS Top 50 Under 50 rankings, which showcases 50 of the highest-performing young universities around the globe, based on the most recent QS World University Rankings.

2017 - The official closing of the 8th Winter Asian Games was held in Sapporo. With 9 gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals in its tally, the national team of Kazakhstan took fourth place in the overall medal standings at these games.

2019 - Kazakhstan hosts the first meeting of the UN Friends Group on the reintegration of children involved in armed conflict.