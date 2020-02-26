Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 February 2020, 07:00
February 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 26.

1999 - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan signed the Treaty on the Customs Union and Single Economic Space. The document defined the following stages of the Eurasian integration: the full-scale implementation of the free trade regime, the creation of the Customs Union, and the formation of the Single Economic Space.

2005 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opens memorable bas-relief to Shokan Valikhanov and Fyodor Dostoyevsky in Petropavlovsk.

2011 - The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues a memorable silver Tomiris from the Great military leaders series and Karakal coins with diamond inserts from the Endangered Animal Species.

2014 – In New York, the Permanent Representatives of Kazakhstan and Kiribati to the UN, Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Makurita Baarro sign a Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the countries.

2014 - The Gumilyov Eurasian National University enters the QS Top 50 Under 50 rankings, which showcases 50 of the highest-performing young universities around the globe, based on the most recent QS World University Rankings.

2017 - The official closing of the 8th Winter Asian Games was held in Sapporo. With 9 gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals in its tally, the national team of Kazakhstan took fourth place in the overall medal standings at these games.

2019 - Kazakhstan hosts the first meeting of the UN Friends Group on the reintegration of children involved in armed conflict.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev