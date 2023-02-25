Go to the main site
    February 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 February 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of February.

    Meruyert UTEKESHEVA (1951), famous Kazakh theatre and cinema actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR (1982).

    Askar DZHUMADILDAYEV (1956), prominent statesman, famous mathematician, Doctor of Science in Physics and Mathematics, member of the National Academy of Sciences.

    Anuar TUGEL (1963) – Director of the Scientific-Research Institute for Human Rights Protection at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Maksat ORYSPAYEV (1965) – Chairman of the State Defense Order Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    Zulfiya Suleimenova (1990) – Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

