February 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of February.

NAMES

(1951) is the famous Kazakh actress of cinema and theatre, honored actress of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Uralsk city is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Institute of Arts. In 1973 she joined at the Auezzov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre. In 1985 she started teaching at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Arts Academy.

Askar Dzhumadildayev (1956) is the Kazakh scientist, mathematician, public figure, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Kyzylorda region. he worked and lectured at the world’s leading universities such as the Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences, the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics, the Mittag-Leffler Institute, and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences in Canada.

He authored algebra and analysis books.

Anuar Tugel (1963) is the director of the scientific and research institute for human rights protection at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Born in Kirgiz SSR is the graduate of the Lenin Kazan State University.

Has been working since April 2020.

Maksat Oryspayev (1965) is the chairman of the state defence order committee of the Kazakh Industry an Infrastructure Development Ministry.

Graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Market Institute, Taldykurgan Law Institute, Kyrgyz State University, National Defence Ministry.

Has been serving since 2019.

Zulfiya Suleimenova (1990) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the international affairs, defence and security committee.

Born in Aktobe is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, Japan.

Has been acting since January last year.