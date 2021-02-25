February 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of February.

– a famous Kazakh actress of cinema and theatre, honored actress of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Uralsk city, she graduated from the Theatre Faculty of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Institute of Arts in 1973.

She joined the acting troupe of the M.Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre and the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts as a teacher in 1973 and 1985, respectively.

– a Kazakh scientist and mathematician, Statesman, PhD, and academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Kyzylorda region. He worked as a professor at the University of Hamburg, the University of Munich and Bielefeld University. He also worked and lectured at the Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences, the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics, the Mittag-Leffler Institute, and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences.

Dzhumadildayev has issued several collections and books on algebra and analysis. He acted as Deputy of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR and Kazakhstan of the 7th and 8th convocations, Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.