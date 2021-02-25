Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 25. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 February 2021, 08:00
February 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of February.

photo

Meruyert Utekesheva (1951) – a famous Kazakh actress of cinema and theatre, honored actress of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Uralsk city, she graduated from the Theatre Faculty of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Institute of Arts in 1973.

She joined the acting troupe of the M.Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre and the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts as a teacher in 1973 and 1985, respectively.

photo

Askar Dzhumadildayev (1956) – a Kazakh scientist and mathematician, Statesman, PhD, and academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Kyzylorda region. He worked as a professor at the University of Hamburg, the University of Munich and Bielefeld University. He also worked and lectured at the Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences, the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics, the Mittag-Leffler Institute, and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences.

Dzhumadildayev has issued several collections and books on algebra and analysis. He acted as Deputy of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR and Kazakhstan of the 7th and 8th convocations, Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships