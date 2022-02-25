February 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 25.

EVENTS

1991 – The Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR approves a resolution «On creation of the radiation medicine and ecology institute in Semipalatinsk».

1993 – The Agency of Space Research of the Kazakh SSR is transformed into the National Aerospace Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1994 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Cambodia establish diplomatic relations.

1999 - Kazakhstan carries out the first population census after gaining its independence. The results of the nationwide census show that Kazakhstan’s population totals 15,673,400.

2010 - An exhibition of private and business letters written in the Arabic, Roman and Cyrillic scripts of such prominent Kazakh writers and enlighteners as Shoqan Ualikhanov, Abai, Mukhtar Auezov, Akhmet Zhubanov, etc is unveiled at the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty city.

2010 - The first Oil and Gas Museum is opened at the Kazakh-British Technical University in Almaty city.

2012 – The inauguration ceremony of the Year of «Astana is the cultural capital of the Turkic world» takes place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

2015 – ‘The Kazakh khanate: great people of the great steppe’ exhibition is held at the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2019 – Poland hosts the First Youth Polonia Winter Championships. Kazakhstan’s team consisting of representatives of the cities of Almaty, Astana (now Nur-Sultan), Kokshetau, as well as North Kazakhstan region take part in the event. It also brings together athletes from Austria, Belarus, Great Britain, Hungary, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Russia, Ukraine, and more.

2021 – Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is unveiled in the largest city of New Zealand, Auckland.