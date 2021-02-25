February 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 25.

EVENTS

1991 – The Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR endorses a resolution «On creation of the radiation medicine and ecology institute in Semipalatinsk.

1993 – The Agency of Space Research of the Kazakh SSR is transformed into the National Aerospace Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1994 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Cambodia establish diplomatic relations.

1999 - Kazakhstan carries out the first population census since gaining its independence. The results of the nationwide census show that Kazakhstan’s population stands at 15,673,400.

2010 - The Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty city hosts an exhibition featuring private and business letters written in Arabic script, Roman and Cyrillic scripts of such prominent Kazakh writers and enlighteners as Shoqan Ualikhanov, Abai, Mukhtar Auezov, Akhmet Zhubanov, etc.

2010 - The first Oil and Gas Museum opens doors at the Kazakh-British Technical University in Almaty city.

2012 – The Palace of Peace and Reconciliation holds the inauguration ceremony of the Year of «Astana is the cultural capital of the Turkic world».

2015 – ‘The Kazakh khanate: great people of the great steppe’ exhibition is unveiled at the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2019 – The First Youth Polonia Winter Championships takes place in Poland. Team Kazakhstan consisting of representatives of Almaty, Astana (now Nur-Sultan), Kokshetau, and North Kazakhstan regions participates in the event.



