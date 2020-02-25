Go to the main site
    February 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    25 February 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 25.

    EVENTS

    1991 – The Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR adopts a resolution «On creation of the radiation medicine and ecology institute in Semipalatinsk.

    1994 - Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Cambodia establish diplomatic relations.

    1999 - Kazakhstan holds the first population census since gaining its independence. It showed that Kazakhstan numbers 15,673,400 representing crowd density of about six people per one square meter.

    2010 - The Central State Museum in Almaty hosts an exhibition featuring private and business letters written in Arabic script, Roman and Cyrillic characters.

    2010 - The first Oil and Gas Museum opens doors at the Kazakh-British Technical University in Almaty.

    2012 – The Palace of Peace and Accords holds opening ceremony of the Year of «Astana is the cultural capital of the Turkic world».

    2015 - The Kazakh khanate: great people of the great steppe exhibition unveiled at the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan.

