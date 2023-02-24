February 24. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of February.

NAMES

Bolat Nussupov (1971) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from the Institute of Foreign Languages, Vienna Diplomatic Academy, and Satbayev State Technical University.

He took up his current post in 2021.





Galym Akhmedyarov (1973) - director of the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet 'Astana Opera'.

Born in Alma-Ata, he received his bachelor's degree from and postgraduate studies at the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

In 2014 and 2016, he was the vice minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in September 2016.





Askar Shokybayev (1974) - director of the department of the Middle East and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his current post in 2021.





Marat Sultangaziyev (1976) - governor of Almaty region.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, Kazakh State Law Academy as well as got his master's degree from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He took up his current post in June 2022.





Askar Kuttykadam (1976) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Singapore.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2022.





Zhandos Shaimardanov (1987) - head of the National Statistics Bureau of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the University of York (the UK).

He took up his current post in February 2022.



