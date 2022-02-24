February 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of February.

NAMES

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federative Republic of Brazil Bolat NUSSUPOV was born in 1971 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Institute of Foreign Languages in Almaty, the Vienna Diplomatic Academy, as well as the State Technical University named after K. Satbayev. Throughout his diplomatic career, Bolat Nussupov served at the Kazakh diplomatic missions in Austria and Germany. He also was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Germany between 2014 and 2019. Afterwards he worked as the Director of the Department of Foreign Economic Policy and the Director of the Department for Russia, Caucasus and the European Countries of the CIS of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in 2021.

Director of the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater Galym AKHMEDYAROV was born in 1973 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kurmangazy State Conservatoire in Almaty city. Prior to taking up his recent post in September 2016, he was the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also held posts at the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Head of the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty city Askar SHOKYBAYEV was born in 1974. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his professional career Askar Shokybayev held numerous posts at Kazakhoil, Kazakhtelecom, and Kaztransgas companies. In 2003 he started working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2008 he was appointed the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Turkey and then Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai, the UAE. He served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the State of Qatar between 2014 and 2020. He was the Chairman of the Committee for Investment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan before taking up his recent post in 2021.

First Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat SULTANGAZIYEV was born in 1976 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Almaty Abai State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. He was named the Vice Minister ofFinance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2021 and got his recent appointed in January 2022.

Public figure, statesman and the laureate of the Daryn state prize Nurlan UTESHEV was born in 1977 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University. He was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2019.

