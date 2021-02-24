February 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of February.

NAMES

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federative Republic of Brazilwas born in 1971 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Institute of Foreign Languages in Almaty, the Vienna Diplomatic Academy, as well as the State Technical University named after K. Satbayev. Throughout his diplomatic career Mr. Nussupov worked at the Kazakh diplomatic missions in Austria and Germany. He served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Germany in 2014-2019. Afterwards he was the Director of the Department of Foreign Economic Policy and the Director of the Department for Russia, Caucasus and the European Countries of the CIS of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

Director of Astana Opera State Opera and Ballet Theaterwas born in 1973 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kurmangazy State Conservatoire in Almaty city. Prior to taking up his recent post in September 2016, he was the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of the Committee for Investment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1974. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his professional career Shokybayev held numerous posts at Kazakhoil, Kazakhtelecom, Kaztransgas companies. In 2003 he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2008 he was designated the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Turkey and then Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai, the UAE. He served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the State of Qatar in 2014-2020. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2020.

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the MinistryofFinance of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1976 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Abai State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2018.

Deputy Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, public figure and statesman, and the laureate of the Daryn state prizewas born in 1977 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University. He took up his recent post in 2019.