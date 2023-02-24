February 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 24.

1992– Kazakh Cinema state concern is established. Oraz Rymzhanov (1948-2001), Kazakhstan's public figure, prominent statesman of the USSR and Kazakhstan, cameraman, film director, founder of the Eurasia International Film Festival, member of the USSR and Kazakhstan Union of Cinematographers, is named the Chairman of Kazakh Cinema.

2011– A final report on the outcomes of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is published.

2012– Winter Special Olympics starts in the Kazakh capital. 320 athletes with disabilities from Kazakhstan, Austria, Russia, Uzbekistan participate in the event. The opening ceremony is held at the Alau Ice Palace.

2014– The CIS Parliamentary Assembly declares 2014 the Year of Tourism and publishes the List of the sights within the CIS . The List of the Pearls of the Commonwealth includes: Nurzhol Boulevard / Round Square in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Baku Seaside Boulevard (Azerbaijan), Khor Virap Monastery (Armenia), Brest Fortress (Belarus), Issyk-Kul Lake (Kyrgyzstan), Orhei National Park (Moldova), Peterhof Palace and Park Ensemble and the city of Sochi (Russia), the Fann Mountains (Tajikistan), Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Gūr-i Amīr in Samarkand (Uzbekistan).

2017– Almaty ranks 15th in the 2016-2017 Innovation Cities Index in the Emerging Markets regions. Kyiv ranks 18th, Baku is 20th, Tbilisi is 21st, Bishkek is 30th and Nur-Sultan is 35th.

2020– Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina sets a new record of Kazakhstan in the WTA rankings.

2022– Kazakhstan opens its Honorary Consulate in Borjomi, Georgia.