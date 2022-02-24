Go to the main site
    February 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    24 February 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 24.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers makes a decision to name the Kazakh State Children’s and Youth Theatre after writer Gabit Mussrepov.

    1992 – The KazakhKino State Concern is founded.

    2011 – The final report on the results of Kazakhstan's OSCE Chairmanship from the viewpoint of the US scientists is published.

    2012 – Kazakhstan’s Special Winter Olympics starts in Astana bringing together above 320 sportsmen with disabilities from Kazakhstan, Austria, Russia and Uzbekistan.

    2014 – The IPA of the CIS member states releases the list of the most important places of interest of CIS under the Year of Tourism.

    2017 – Almaty city ranks 15th in the Innovation Cities Index 2016-2017 in the emerging markets region.

    2019 – Almaty Yelnur Seitzhanov founds the first IT programming school Decode.

    2020 – The country’s No1 tennis player 20-year-old Yelena Rybakina officially set a new record of Kazakhstan in the WTA ranking.

    History of Kazakhstan
