February 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 24.

EVENTS

1992 - KazakhKino State Concern was founded.

2011 - The final report on the results of Kazakhstan's OSCE Chairmanship from the viewpoint of the US scientists was published.

2012 - Kazakhstan's Special Winter Olympics starts in Astana bringing together above 320 sportsmen with disabilities from Kazakhstan, Austria, Russia and Uzbekistan.

2014 - IPA of the CIS member states releases the list of the most important places of interest of CIS under the Year of Tourism.

2017 - Almaty stands 15th in the Innovation Cities Index 2016-2017 in the emerging markets region.



