February 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of February.

- famous military and public figure, Great Patriotic War veteran, one of the first Kazakh generals.

Born in the village of Uyuk, Turkestan district, South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Leningrad Military College of Frontier Forces, USSR State Security Committee Military Institute.

He fought on the South-Western and 3rd Ukrainian Fronts. He also participated in the battles of Stalingrad, liberation of south Ukraine and Donbas. Between 1946 and 1950, he served in the border unit in the city of Termez, the Uzbek SSR.

He penned two books.

– a prominent scholar, publicist, writer and professor, honored worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. At the start of his career, he began contributing to national children’s newspaper Kazakhstan pioneri, where he later worked as an editor. He also worked on the radio and at national children’s and youth papers.

– honored member of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute in 1983, did higher courses of the KGB of the USSR in Minsk in 1987.

– head of the Public Interest Protection Service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tajik SSR, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in law.

He was appointed to his post in December 2018.

– the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Karaganda High School of the Interior Ministry of the USSR, Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, majoring in law.

He took up his current post since April 2019.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, Deputy Chairwoman of the Mijilis.

Born in Chimkent now Turkestan region, she graduated from the Talgykorgan Law College, Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Kortyt Ata Kyzylorda State University.

She was appointed to her recent post in January 2021.

Ruslan Shpekbayev (1968) – Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk now East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Odessa High Artillery Command School in 1989, Military Artillery University of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 2003, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Military Forces of Russia in 2011.

From 2013 to 2017, he headed the strategic planning department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Between 2017 and 2020, he was First Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in August 2020.

- Mayor of Temirtau city.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Karaganda State Order of the Red Banner of Labor Polytechnical Institute, Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.

He was appointed to his latest post in August 2020.