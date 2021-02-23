February 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of February.

– a prominent scholar, publicist, writer and professor, honored worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

At the start of his career he began contributing to national children’s newspaper Kazakhstan pioneri, where he later worked as an editor. He also worked on the radio and at national children’s and youth papers.









– Deputy Chiarman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Bor in Akmola region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute in 1983, did higher courses of the KGB of the USSR in Minsk in 1987.

He took up his recent post in 2016.













– head of the Public Interest Protection Service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tajik SSR, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in law.

He was appointed to his post in December 2018.













– the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Karaganda High School of the Interior Ministry of the USSR, Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, majoring I law.

He has been holding his recent post since April 2019.

Balaim Kesebaeva (1966) – the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, Deputy Chairwoman of the Mijilis.

Born in Chimkent now Turkestan region, she graduated from the Talgykorgan Law College, Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Kortyt Ata Kyzylorda State University.

Up until her appointment to the recent post in January 2021, she has served as the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation.

Ruslan Shpekbayev (1968) – Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk now East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Odessa High Artillery Command School in 1989, Military Artillery University of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 2003, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Military Forces of Russia in 2011.

From 2013 to 2017, he headed the strategic planning department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Between 2017 and 2020, he was First Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in August 2020.

Askar Shokybayev (1974) – Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Oriental Studies Faculty of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 1996.

He was appointed to his recent post in October 2020.









– Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economics University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, Harvard Leadership Development Program, and Columbia University.

He has been holding his recent post since August 2019.









– Director at the Archives of the President of Kazakhstan.

She graduated from Turan University, majoring in law.

She was appointed to her recent post in August 2018.