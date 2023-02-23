Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    February 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 February 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 23.

    EVENTS

    1990– The Resolution of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR «On the chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR» is published. Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected to the post in accordance with the resolution.

    1993 -The Kazakhstan-Hungary Friendship Society is established at the House of Friendship in Almaty city.

    1995 -The Abai House, a cultural center, is inaugurated in the British capital, London.

    2007 – A new district, Munailinsk district, appears in Mangistau region. Its total area is 49,189 ha.

    2012 -The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan becomes an associate member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

    2012 -Kazakhstan becomes the 24th member of the G8 Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction.

    2015- Kazakhstan is elected as the Co-President of the Conference on Facilitating Entry into Force of the CTBT for 2015-2017 at the meeting of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) held in Vienna.

    2017 – Kazakhstani officer Assylkhan Amangaliuly is honored with the United Nations medal for the impeccable and exemplary fulfillment of requirements for military observers for a peacekeeping mission in Côte d'Ivoire.

    2018 -A photo exhibition dated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) takes place at the building of the European External Action Service in Brussels.

    2022 – Kazakhstan is approved as the co-chair of the Bologna Follow-Up Group together with the Czech Republic.

    2022 – Kazakhstani table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev wins WTT Youth Contender in U15 age group in Czech Republic.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open